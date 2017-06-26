版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Marquee Energy Ltd shareholders approve all resolutions at annual, special meeting

June 26 Marquee Energy Ltd:

* Marquee Energy Ltd Shareholders approve all resolutions at annual and special meeting

* Marquee Energy Ltd - shareholders approved fixing number of directors at 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
