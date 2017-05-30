BRIEF-Marquee Energy reports expanded 2017 capital program

May 30 Marquee Energy Ltd:
* Marquee Energy Ltd. announces strategic financing
transaction and expanded 2017 capital program
* Marquee Energy- Marquee has entered into an agreement
with crown capital for a $30 million subordinated term loan
* Marquee Energy - term loan bears an interest rate of 10%
per annum over a term of five years and is second lien secured
* Marquee Energy - has approved a capital budget of
approximately $15 million for second half of 2017
* Marquee Energy- proceeds from term loan will fully repay
previous syndicated loan
* Marquee Energy-proceeds from term loan will support
expanded drilling program of high netback,high rate of return
horizontal light oil wells at Michichi
