BRIEF-Marriott CEO Sorenson's 2016 compensation was $12.3 mln

April 5 Marriott:

* Ceo Arne Sorenson's 2016 total compensation was $12.3 million versus $11 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Marriott - cfo Kathleen K. Oberg's 2016 total compensation was $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
