BRIEF-Marriott International Q1 earnings per share $0.94

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
May 8 Marriott International Inc:
* Marriott international reports first quarter 2017 results highlights
* Q1 earnings per share $0.94
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01
* Marriott- both North American and worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 3.1 percent in 2017 q1
* Marriott - for 2017 q2, expects comparable systemwide revpar on constant dollar basis for combined company will be flat to up 2 percent in North America
* Marriott says company assumes q2 total fee revenue will total $820 million to $835 million
* Marriott says company assumes full year 2017 total fee revenue will total $3,225 million to $3,295 million
* Marriott says Marriott expects full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA could total $3,100 million to $3,195 million
* Marriott says company expects investment spending in 2017 will total approximately $500 million to $700 million
* Marriott -for 2017 q2 expects comparable systemwide revpar on constant dollar basis for combined co will increase 3 to 5 percent outside North America
* Marriott - for 2017, expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis for combined company will increase 1 to 3 percent in North America
* Marriott says for 2017, expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis for combined company will increase 1 to 3 percent worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
(Updates prices with close of stock markets) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's stocks extended losses on Tuesday after a Senate committee rejected a proposal to streamline labor laws while falling oil prices hurt the currencies of crude exporters. The labor law proposal in Brazil, rejected in the social affairs committee by 10 to 9 votes, now moves to the constitutional and justice committee before its heads to the floor for a full vote. The Brazilian r
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.