BRIEF-Marriott International says expects to increase size of its portfolio in Europe across all segments of industry

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Marriott International Inc
* Marriott international announces 2020 growth vision in europe post starwood acquisition
* Marriott - expects to increase size of its portfolio in europe across all segments of industry
* Marriott - plans to debut delta hotels by marriott in continent, expecting to have over 4,000 opened or signed rooms for brand in europe by 2020
* Marriott - also targeting to triple number of signed deals for w hotels, in europe by 2020, has announced signings in prague,budapest already in 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017