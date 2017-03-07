BRIEF-Marriott International says expects to increase size of its portfolio in Europe across all segments of industry

March 7 Marriott International Inc

* Marriott international announces 2020 growth vision in europe post starwood acquisition

* Marriott - expects to increase size of its portfolio in europe across all segments of industry

* Marriott - plans to debut delta hotels by marriott in continent, expecting to have over 4,000 opened or signed rooms for brand in europe by 2020

* Marriott - also targeting to triple number of signed deals for w hotels, in europe by 2020, has announced signings in prague,budapest already in 2017