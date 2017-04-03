版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Marriott International sells 759-room Westin Maui Resort & Spa for about $317 mln

April 3 Marriott International Inc:

* Marriott - deal for approximately $317 million

* Marriott international sells the 759-room Westin Maui Resort & Spa and retains long-term management agreement

* Marriott - buyer is a joint venture among funds managed by Trinity Investments LLC and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
