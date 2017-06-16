版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 01:41 BJT

BRIEF-Marriott says still analyzing policy directive issued by President Trump on June 16 relating to Cuba ‍​

June 16 Marriott International Inc:

* Marriott says still analyzing policy directive issued by president trump on June 16 relating to Cuba ‍​

* Marriott says effect of policy directive issued by President Trump on co's operations in Cuba may depend on related forthcoming regulations‍​ Further company coverage:
