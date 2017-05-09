BRIEF-Marriott says stronger demand in North America, Europe, Asia drive 2017 RevPAR forecast raise - Conf call

May 9 Marriott International Inc
* Marriott says stronger demand in north america, europe and
asia was one of the factors that drove 2017 revpar forecast
raise - conf call
* Marriott says there will be further asset sales in 2017 -
conf call
* Marriott says group pace up in mid single digits between
4-5 percent for north american full-service hotels for calendar
year 2018 - conf call
* Marriott says airbnb and home sharing phenomenon has been
less impactful to co's revpar numbers at present - conf call
* Marriott says home sharing sites are more skewed towards
leisure and value centric customers; says co's customer base is
not the same as theirs - conf call
* Marriott says not looking at airbnb as an intermediary in
a way that is similar to relationships co has with other otas -
conf call
Further company coverage: