BRIEF-Marriott says stronger demand in North America, Europe, Asia drive 2017 RevPAR forecast raise - Conf call

May 9 Marriott International Inc

* Marriott says stronger demand in north america, europe and asia was one of the factors that drove 2017 revpar forecast raise - conf call

* Marriott says there will be further asset sales in 2017 - conf call

* Marriott says group pace up in mid single digits between 4-5 percent for north american full-service hotels for calendar year 2018 - conf call

* Marriott says airbnb and home sharing phenomenon has been less impactful to co's revpar numbers at present - conf call

* Marriott says home sharing sites are more skewed towards leisure and value centric customers; says co's customer base is not the same as theirs - conf call

* Marriott says not looking at airbnb as an intermediary in a way that is similar to relationships co has with other otas - conf call