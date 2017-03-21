BRIEF-Marriott sees diluted earnings per share of $5.25 to $5.80 by 2019

March 21 Marriott International Inc:

* Marriott - will outline plans to accelerate its growth, adding 285,000 to 300,000 rooms worldwide by 2019

* Marriott - will outline plans to accelerate its growth which could yield a record $675 million in annual stabilized fees from these rooms

* Marriott -in its three-year growth plan, company expects to earn $675 million in stabilized fees from hotel rooms added to its system in 2017 through 2019

* Marriott - non-property related franchise fees, largely credit card branding fees, should increase by $100 million during 2017 through 2019

* Marriott - sees diluted earnings per share of $5.25 to $5.80 by 2019, a compound growth rate of 17 to 21 percent over 2016 combined results

* Shareholders could see $1.4 to $1.5 billion in dividends, assuming a continued 30 percent payout ratio over three-year period

* Growth plan assumes, but does not forecast revPAR growth of 1 to 3 percent compounded annually through 2019

* Marriott- Over next 3 yrs, expects net room growth to accelerate to annual compound rate of 6.5 percent, versus 5 percent annual compound rate over last 3 yrs

* Shareholders could see $6.9 to $7.8 billion in share repurchases over three-year period