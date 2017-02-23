版本:
BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed

Feb 23 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2lAXvot) Further company coverage:
