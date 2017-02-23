BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide posts Q4 adj. earnings $1.83/shr

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and 2017 outlook
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.83
* Q4 earnings per share $1.80
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 fully diluted EPS $4.97 to $5.29
* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow $160 million to $180 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted fully diluted EPS $4.97 to $5.29
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans