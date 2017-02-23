版本:
BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide posts Q4 adj. earnings $1.83/shr

Feb 23 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and 2017 outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.83

* Q4 earnings per share $1.80

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 fully diluted EPS $4.97 to $5.29

* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow $160 million to $180 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted fully diluted EPS $4.97 to $5.29

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
