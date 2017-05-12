版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share

May 12 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp -

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
