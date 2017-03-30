版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日

BRIEF-Marrone Bio Innovations entered into invoice purchase agreement with LSQ Funding Group

March 30 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc:

* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - entered into an invoice purchase agreement with Lsq Funding Group, L.C.

* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - pursuant to agreement, LSQ may elect to purchase up to $7 million of eligible customer invoices from company

* Marrone Bio Innovations Inc - company's obligations under LSQ financing are secured by a lien on substantially all of company's personal property Source text (bit.ly/2ogdj3O) Further company coverage:
