版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Marrone Bio Innovations reports proposed public offering of common stock

April 24 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc:

* Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
