版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Marrone Bio Innovations to advance some novel bacteria, Evogene-identified related proteins into MBI'S bioinsecticide product development pipeline

March 28 Evogene Ltd

* Evogene-Marrone bio innovations to advance some novel bacteria, Evogene-identified related proteins into MBI's bioinsecticide product development pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐