2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan agency acquires RJF Financial Services

April 5 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc

* Marsh & McLennan agency acquires RJF Financial Services

* Marsh & McLennan - terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
