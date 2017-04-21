BRIEF-Marsh says part of UK probe into aviation insurance, reinsurance

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Marsh
* ~ says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority investigation into aviation insurance, reinsurance
* ~ says uk's fca indicates has reasonable grounds for suspecting marsh and others have been sharing competitively sensitive information
* ~ says is conducting its own review with help of outside counsel Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022