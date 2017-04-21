版本:
2017年 4月 21日

BRIEF-Marsh says part of UK probe into aviation insurance, reinsurance

April 21 Marsh

* ~ says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority investigation into aviation insurance, reinsurance

* ~ says uk's fca indicates has reasonable grounds for suspecting marsh and others have been sharing competitively sensitive information

* ~ says is conducting its own review with help of outside counsel Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
