BRIEF-Martin Marietta Q1 sales $791.7 mln

May 2 Martin Marietta Materials Inc

* Martin Marietta reports first quarter 2017 earnings per diluted share of $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 sales $791.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $726.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms guidance with continued momentum of durable economic recovery

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc sees 2017 consolidated net sales $3.75 billion - $3.95 billion

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $ 400 million - $ 500 million

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc sees 2017 consolidated gross profit $1.0 billion - $1.1 billion

* FY 2017 revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
