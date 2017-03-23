版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners LP sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $157.4 mln - SEC Filing

March 23 Martin Midstream Partners LP :

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $157.4 million - SEC Filing

* Sees 2017 maintenance capital expenditure (incl. turnaround expenses) projected to be $20 million to $25 million - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nskNj6) Further company coverage:
