BRIEF-Martinrea International Q1 adjusted EPS C$0.45

May 1 Martinrea International Inc:
* Martinrea International Inc. Reports record quarterly
earnings and announces dividend
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.45
* Q1 sales fell 3.7 percent to C$1.001 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.44, revenue view C$990.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6
pct by end of 2017
* Expect Q2 sales, excluding tooling sales, of $920 million
to $960 million
* Expect q2 adjusted net earnings per share in range of
$0.49 to $0.53 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.49, revenue view C$1.01
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
