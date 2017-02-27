版本:
BRIEF-Marvell names Gary Ignatin as senior vice president of corporate development

Feb 27 Marvell Technology Group Ltd:

* Says most recently, Gary spent 16 years at Broadcom Corporation

* Marvell Technology Group Ltd announces the appointment of Gary Ignatin as senior vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
