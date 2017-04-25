版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Marvell Technology apoints Neil Kim as Chief Technology Officer

April 25 Marvell Technology Group Ltd

* Marvell technology group ltd. Announces the appointment of Neil Kim as Chief Technology Officer

* Marvell technology - prior to joining Marvell, Kim served as Broadcom's EVP of operations and central engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
