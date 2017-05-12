版本:
BRIEF-Maryland Transit Administration Awards contract to Trapeze Group

May 12 Constellation Software Inc:

* Maryland Transit Administration Awards contract to Trapeze Group, a business unit of Constellation Software's Volaris Group, for provision of a comprehensive intelligent transportation system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
