2017年 6月 27日

BRIEF-Masco announces pricing of tender offers

June 26 Masco Corp:

* Masco Corporation announces pricing of tender offers

* Masco Corp - tender offers will expire on July 11, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
