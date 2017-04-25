BRIEF-Masco Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Masco Corp:
* Masco Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.75 billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00 including items
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Building products industry fundamentals remain favorable
* Says "our outlook for demand in both repair and remodel and new home construction continues to be positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.