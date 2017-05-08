版本:
2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Masonite International Corp Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

May 8 Masonite International Corp:

* Masonite International Corporation reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 sales $487 million versus i/b/e/s view $497.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Masonite international corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
