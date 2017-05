BRIEF-MASONITE INTERNATIONAL Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

Feb 22 Masonite International Corp

* MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.10 TO $4.60

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q4 SALES $481 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $483.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MASONITE INTERNATIONAL - BOARD APPROVED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UNDER WHICH CO INTENDS TO REPURCHASE UP TO $200 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

* NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION APPROVED IN FEBRUARY 2016

* MASONITE INTERNATIONAL - "2017 ANNUAL OUTLOOK ASSUMES MID-SINGLE DIGIT U.S. HOUSING COMPLETIONS, LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH IN U.S. REPAIR"

* "WE ANTICIPATE BOTH U.K. AND CANADIAN HOUSING MARKETS TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT" IN 2017

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.68, REVENUE VIEW $2.09 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY EXPECTS 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $285 MILLION TO $305 MILLION