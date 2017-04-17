版本:
2017年 4月 17日

BRIEF-Mast reminds stockholders to vote for proposed merger with Savara

April 17 Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast reminds stockholders to vote for the proposed merger with Savara

* Of votes received to date, over 90% are voting in favor of merger with Savara Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
