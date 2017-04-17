BRIEF-Mast reminds stockholders to vote for proposed merger with Savara

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces full redemption of Maiden Holdings North America Ltd’s 8.000% notes due 2042
* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces full redemption of maiden holdings north america, ltd.’s 8.000% notes due 2042
April 17 Mast Therapeutics Inc
* Mast reminds stockholders to vote for the proposed merger with Savara
* Of votes received to date, over 90% are voting in favor of merger with Savara Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presbia plc - through may 19, 2017, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of co's microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial -sec filing
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing