2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics and Savara announce anticipated merger exchange ratio

April 25 Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast Therapeutics and Savara announce anticipated merger exchange ratio

* Each outstanding share of Savara common stock will be automatically converted into right to receive 0.5860 of share of Co's common stock

* Merger currently is expected to close on or about April 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
