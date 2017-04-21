BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics announces adjournment of special stockholders meeting

April 21 Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast therapeutics announces adjournment of special stockholders meeting

* Adjournment will allow for solicitation of additional votes on proposals contained in co's proxy statement/prospectus/info statement

* Meeting will reconvene on Thursday, April 27, 2017

* Record date for stockholders entitled to vote at special meeting will remain March 13, 2017