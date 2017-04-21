BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics announces adjournment of special stockholders meeting

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Mast Therapeutics Inc
* Mast therapeutics announces adjournment of special stockholders meeting
* Adjournment will allow for solicitation of additional votes on proposals contained in co's proxy statement/prospectus/info statement
* Meeting will reconvene on Thursday, April 27, 2017
* Record date for stockholders entitled to vote at special meeting will remain March 13, 2017
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022