BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics announces clinical study of AIR001 for the treatment of chronic infection in cystic fibrosis patients

March 6 Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast Therapeutics announces clinical study of AIR001 for the treatment of chronic infection in cystic fibrosis patients

* Mast Therapeutics - unit Aires Pharmaceuticals entered into agreement related to phase 1/2 open-label safety and proof of concept clinical trial of AIR001

* Mast Therapeutics Inc - study is being conducted by University Of Pittsburgh and University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center

* Mast Therapeutics Inc- subsidiary will provide study drug and nebulizers for study, but no direct financial support

* Mast Therapeutics Inc - under agreement company has rights to use de-identified data and study results for potential regulatory submissions