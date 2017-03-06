BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics announces clinical study of AIR001 for the treatment of chronic infection in cystic fibrosis patients

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Mast Therapeutics Inc
* Mast Therapeutics announces clinical study of AIR001 for the treatment of chronic infection in cystic fibrosis patients
* Mast Therapeutics - unit Aires Pharmaceuticals entered into agreement related to phase 1/2 open-label safety and proof of concept clinical trial of AIR001
* Mast Therapeutics Inc - study is being conducted by University Of Pittsburgh and University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center
* Mast Therapeutics Inc- subsidiary will provide study drug and nebulizers for study, but no direct financial support
* Mast Therapeutics Inc - under agreement company has rights to use de-identified data and study results for potential regulatory submissions
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.