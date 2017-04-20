版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 20日 星期四 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics announces possible adjournment of special stockholders meeting

April 20 Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast therapeutics- expects to adjourn special meeting without conducting any business other than adjournment

* Mast therapeutics inc- if adjourned, mast expects to reconvene special meeting on thursday, april 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m

* Mast therapeutics inc- mast does not anticipate any change in record date for stockholders entitled to vote at special meeting

* Mast therapeutics says if mast adjourns special meeting, it will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders of record as of march 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐