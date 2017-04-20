BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics announces possible adjournment of special stockholders meeting

April 20 Mast Therapeutics Inc
* Mast therapeutics- expects to adjourn special meeting
without conducting any business other than adjournment
* Mast therapeutics inc- if adjourned, mast expects to
reconvene special meeting on thursday, april 27, 2017 at 9:00
a.m
* Mast therapeutics inc- mast does not anticipate any change
in record date for stockholders entitled to vote at special
meeting
* Mast therapeutics says if mast adjourns special meeting,
it will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders of
record as of march 13, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: