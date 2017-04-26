版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三

BRIEF-Mastech Digital posts Q1 earnings per share $0.09

April 26 Mastech Digital Inc

* Mastech Digital, Inc reports first quarter 2017 results - revenues grow by 4.4 pct year-over-year and 2.2 pct sequentially

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $33.1 million versus $31.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
