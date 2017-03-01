版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 07:01 BJT

BRIEF-Mastercard and ACI Worldwide reach agreement to resolve lawsuit

March 1 ACI Worldwide Inc:

* Mastercard and ACI Worldwide reach agreement to resolve lawsuit

* ACI Worldwide - co, Mastercard Technologies Llc, Mastercard International Incorporated resolved their differences in a confidential settlement agreement

* ACI-Mastercard bought from ACI, ACI granted to mastercard perpetual license relating to components of net24-xpnet middleware on Mastercard debit switch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
