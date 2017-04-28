版本:
2017年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga's 2016 total compensation $16.9 mln

April 28 Mastercard Inc:

* Mastercard Inc CEO Ajay Banga's 2016 total compensation $16.9 million versus $15.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO Martina Hund-Mejean's total compensation for 2016 was $5.8 million versus $5.1 million in 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2qePCcM) Further company coverage:
