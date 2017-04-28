BRIEF-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga's 2016 total compensation $16.9 mln

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Mastercard Inc:
* Mastercard Inc CEO Ajay Banga's 2016 total compensation $16.9 million versus $15.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* CFO Martina Hund-Mejean's total compensation for 2016 was $5.8 million versus $5.1 million in 2015
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director