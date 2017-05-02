BRIEF-Mastercard Inc reports first-quarter earnings per share $1.00

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Mastercard Inc:
* Mastercard Inc- first-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.00 per diluted share
* Mastercard Inc - first-quarter net revenue increase of 12%, to $2.7 billion
* Mastercard Inc - first-quarter adjusted gross dollar volume up 8pct and purchase volume up 9pct
* Reports first-quarter adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.01 per adjusted diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mastercard inc - as of March 31, 2017, the company’s customers had issued 2.4 billion mastercard and maestro-branded cards
* Mastercard inc - qtrly increase in switched transactions of 17pct, to 14.7 billion
* Mastercard - qtrly 8pct increase in gross dollar volume, on a local currency basis,adjusting for impact of recent eu regulatory changes,to 1.2 trillion
* Mastercard - qtrly increase in cross-border volumes of 13pct on a local currency basis Source text for Eikon: [ID:$1.00 per diluted share] Further company coverage:
