BRIEF-Mastercard names Ed Mclaughlin president of operations & technology

April 28 Mastercard Inc

* Mastercard names ed mclaughlin president of operations and technology

* Mastercard inc - appointment of ed mclaughlin to president, operations and technology, effective may 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
