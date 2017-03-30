版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 03:50 BJT

BRIEF-Mastercard names Erika Brown Lee as Assistant General Counsel for Privacy and Data Protection

March 30 Mastercard Inc

* Mastercard names Erika Brown Lee as Assistant General Counsel for Privacy and Data Protection

* Mastercard -Brown Lee joins co after more than three years at United States Department of Justice, where she was chief privacy and civil liberties officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐