版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Mastercard says class A stockholders disapprove gender pay equity proposal

June 27 Mastercard Inc:

* Mastercard says at June 27 annual meeting, holders of class A common stock did not approve stockholder proposal on gender pay equity - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tlWt6o) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐