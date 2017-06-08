版本:
BRIEF-Mastercard to launch B2B hub, take minority stake in AvidXchange

June 8 Mastercard Inc:

* Mastercard launches comprehensive digital payment solution for small and midsized businesses

* Mastercard B2B hub will first launch in U.S. later this year

* Mastercard will also take a minority stake in AvidXchange as part of its Series F funding round subject to meeting closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
