中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 13:21 BJT

BRIEF-Matador Private Equity H1 2016/17 profit of CHF 572,000

April 3 Matador Private Equity AG:

* H1 2016/17 a profit of 572,000 Swiss francs ($571,485.66) (previous year 361,000 francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0009 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
