BRIEF-Matador Resources announces formation of JV for Delaware basin midstream assets

Feb 17 Matador Resources Co
* Matador Resources company announces formation of joint
venture for Delaware basin midstream assets
* Matador Resources Co - Matador received $171.5 million in
connection with formation of joint venture
* Matador Resources Co - Matador will continue to operate
midstream assets and control joint venture
* Matador Resources Co - matador and five point owned 51%
and 49% of joint venture, respectively
* Matador Resources Co - five point provided initial cash
consideration of $176.4 million to joint venture in exchange for
its 49% interest
* Matador Resources - implied value of midstream assets and
associated gathering, processing and disposal agreements was
approximately $500 million at closing
* Matador Resources Co - Matador also announced its plans to
add a fifth operated drilling rig in delaware basin beginning
early in q2 of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: