BRIEF-Matador Resources Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Matador Resources Co
* Matador Resources company reports first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says average daily oil production increased 17% sequentially to about 18,300 barrels per day in Q1 of 2017
* Matador Resources Co qtrly average daily oil equivalent production of approximately 33,000 boe per day versus 30,000 boe per day in Q4 of 2016
* Qtrly total revenue $134.8 million versus $44.6 million
* Matador Resources - sees capital expenditures of $400 to $420 million for drilling, completing, equipping operated, non-operated wells in 2017
* Matador Resources Co - affirms its 2017 guidance as updated on March 23, 2017
* Matador Resources Co - estimates that its oil production in Q2 will increase by 2 to 4%;total oil equivalent production growth of 3 to 5% from Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.