BRIEF-Matador Resources says entered into an amendment to revolving credit agreement

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Matador Resources Co:
* Matador Resources Co - on april 28, 2017, mrc energy company, entered into an amendment to revolving credit agreement - sec filing
* Matador Resources - pursuant to amendment, borrowing base increased to $450.0 million,maximum facility amount remained unchanged at $500.0 million
* Matador Resources Co - pursuant to amendment, maximum facility amount remained unchanged at $500.0 million
* Matador Resources Co - company chose to keep elected borrowing commitment at $400.0 million Source text - bit.ly/2pJ3hq5 Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.