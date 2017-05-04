BRIEF-Matador Resources says entered into an amendment to revolving credit agreement

May 4 Matador Resources Co:

* Matador Resources Co - on april 28, 2017, mrc energy company, entered into an amendment to revolving credit agreement - sec filing

* Matador Resources - pursuant to amendment, borrowing base increased to $450.0 million,maximum facility amount remained unchanged at $500.0 million

* Matador Resources Co - company chose to keep elected borrowing commitment at $400.0 million