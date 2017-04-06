版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Matador Resources says unaware of any basis for recent reports that co may be a potential takeover target

April 6 Matador Resources Co:

* Matador Resources Co - "at this time company is unaware of any basis for recent reports that company may be a potential takeover target" Source text for - bit.ly/2oEEaqN Further company coverage:
