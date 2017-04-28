版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Match Group CEO's 2016 compensation was $4 mln

April 28 Match Group Inc:

* Match Group Inc CEO Gregory Blatt's 2016 total compensation was $4 million Source text - bit.ly/2qoeQCb Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐