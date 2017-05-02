BRIEF-Match Group qtrly adjusted EPS $0.12

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Match Group Inc:
* Match Group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Match Group Inc qtrly revenue was $299 million, a 15% increase from the prior year quarter
* Match Group Inc qtrly adjusted EPS $ 0.12
* Qtrly diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $301.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Match Group Inc qtrly ARPPU $0.53 versus $0.54
* Match Group Inc qtrly average PMC grew 16 percent to 5.9 million over the prior year quarter
* Match Group Inc- the board authorized a share repurchase program of up to 6 million shares of common stock.
* Match Group Inc- as of March 31, 2017, IAC’s ownership interest and voting interest in Match Group were 82.3% and 97.9%, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.