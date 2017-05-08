版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Mateon qtrly loss per share $0.15

May 8 Mateon Therapeutics Inc:

* Mateon provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Mateon Therapeutics Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
