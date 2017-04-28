BRIEF-Materion Corp posts Q1 EPS of $0.15

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Materion Corp
* Materion corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and confirms outlook for 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 sales $240.7 million versus $235.5 million
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.45 to $1.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $231.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Materion corp - Heraeus acquisition contributed favorably to growth in adjusted operating profit during q1 of 2017
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes