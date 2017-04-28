BRIEF-Materion Corp sees 2017 capex about $25 mln - $30 mln - SEC filing

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Materion Corp:
* Sees 2017 capex approximately $25 million - $30 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qnlmJt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director