版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 01:32 BJT

BRIEF-Materion Corp sees 2017 capex about $25 mln - $30 mln - SEC filing

April 28 Materion Corp:

* Sees 2017 capex approximately $25 million - $30 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qnlmJt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐